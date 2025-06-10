Police Investigating Reported Stabbing in St. Mary’s County, Helicopter Requested for Victim

On Tuesday, June 10, 2025, at approximately 4:42 p.m., police and emergency medical services responded to the MedStar Health Urgent Care located at 37767 Market Drive in Charlotte Hall, for the reported assault.

The 911 caller reported the patient, an adult male, walked into the Urgent Care reporting he was stabbed.

Emergency medical services arrived to find the 26-year old male patient was conscious, alert with trouble breathing. EMS reported the victim had a single penetrating wound to the upper body.

A helicopter was requested a short time later due to the patients injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby to transport the patient to an area trauma center.

Police are investigating the assault. Updated will be provided when they become available.