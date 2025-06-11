Neighbors Save Dog from House Fire in Great Mills, No Injuries Reported

On Tuesday, June 10, 2025, at approximately 6:45 p.m., firefighters from Bay District, Second District, Hollywood, and NAS Patuxent River responded to the 45000 block of Oliver Court in Great Mills, for the reported house on fire.

Bay District Volunteers responded with Rescue Engine 92, Engine 31, Squad 3, and Tower 9, along with Chief 3 and Chief 9b, with crews arriving on the scene within 2 minutes of dispatch.

Firefighters found fire showing from the single story residence and quickly made entry to find fire throughout multiple rooms with extensions to the ceiling and attic space. Crews quickly extinguished the bulk of the fire in under 10 minutes while continuing to hit hot spots.

All searches provided negative results with all occupants later accounted for, as they were not home when the fire started. Fortunately, thanks to fast acting next door neighbors, one dog inside the home was removed without injury prior to the arrival of firefighters.

First Responders operated on the scene for over 2 hours.

Two firefighters were evaluated on the scene, however, no injuries or transports were reported.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal responded to investigate the cause of the fire. SMECO, METCOM and the American Red Cross were requested to respond and assist as well.

A GoFundMe and additional support options will be added when they become available. The family and occupants lost many belongings.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

photos taken by, property of, and courtesy of ScanMD

