One Transported to Trauma Center After Rollover Collision in Port Tobacco

On Tuesday, June 10, 2025, at approximately 2:55 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Chapel Point Road and Locust Grove Drive in Port Tobacco, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Shortly after dispatch, the incident was upgraded to a serious rollover collision with one trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to confirm a two vehicle collision with one on its side with one trapped.

Firefighters removed the trapped patient in under 23 minutes. The patient was transported by ambulance to the University of Maryland Capitol Regional Medical Center for further evaluation and treatment.

The occupants of the Ferrari denied injuries and were not transported.

All photos courtesy of the La Plata Volunteer Fire Department.

