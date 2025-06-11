Charles County Public Schools to Offer Mobile Meals This Summer at 3 Designated Sites

Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) will once again offer its Meals on the Move program this summer. The program will run June 24 through Aug. 7 at three designated sites in Charles County.

The meal truck will be operated by CCPS food and nutrition services (FNS) staff.

At the sites, children ages 2 to 18 can receive free cold breakfasts and lunches to go for multiple days. The CCPS food truck will visit the sites on specific days to distribute meals in rural areas as determined by the USDA. Meals will be provided on a first come, first serve basis at all sites and while supplies last.

The Meals on the Move schedule is as follows.

Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy Elementary School Noon to 1 p.m., Tuesdays, June 24-Aug. 5. 9275 Ironsides Road, Nanjemoy, MD 20662.

Mattawoman Beantown Park & Ride Noon to 1 p.m., Wednesdays, June 25-Aug. 6. 3220 Mattawoman Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD 20602.

Free Gospel Church of Bryans Road Noon-1 p.m., Thursdays, June 26-Aug. 7 3180 Livingston Road, Bryans Road, MD 20616.



These sites were identified as rural areas within Charles County, which is a component of the Meals on the Move program requirement of USDA. Families who live in areas near the sites are encouraged to obtain free meals through the program this summer.

To receive meals at these sites for children who attend CCPS, a parent/guardian must be present during pick up. The parent/guardian will be asked to present identification from ParentVue for their child(ren). Parents can either show the “Student List” screen in the ParentVue app, or a copy of their child’s most recently issued CCPS report card. This is a new USDA requirement and regardless of if the child is with the parent or not.

Non-CCPS enrolled students, students who are not school aged, are home schooled or live out of county can pick up meals at the sites. However, CCPS FNS staff will ask the parent/guardian to complete an initial registration form. The initial registration form will be required. Any information collected by FNS staff is kept confidential.

CCPS is also operating its Lunch on Us free hot meal program this summer at six school sites. Lunch on Us meals must be consumed on site at the school, but any child ages 2 to 18 can obtain a meal. To learn more about Lunch on Us, visit www.ccboe.com.