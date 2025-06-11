Caprice Brown Named Executive Director of UM Charles Regional Medical Center Foundation

University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center, a member organization of the University of Maryland Medical System, announces the appointment of J. Caprice Brown as executive director of the Charles Regional Medical Center Foundation.

Brown has extensive leadership experience in nonprofit management, including working in homeless response in Atlanta; youth and adult workforce development and re-entry, intellectual and developmental disabilities and behavioral health integration in Virginia and Washington, D.C. and various other locations including disaster response, food insecurity solutions and community organizing.

He most recently served as the founder and president/CEO of Legend Consulting, a national firm that helps nonprofit organizations integrate programs addressing social determinants of health.

The CRMC Foundation plays an important role in advancing the hospital’s mission by securing philanthropic support for capital improvements, program development and community health initiatives throughout Charles County and the surrounding region.



As executive director, Brown will lead efforts to expand fundraising initiatives, cultivate donor relationships and champion the Foundation’s impact across the community.

“I see the Foundation as integral to the health and wellness of Charles County residents,” Brown said. “Through our events, annual giving and major gift campaigns, the Foundation will look to solicit essential funding to support not only the hospital’s capital priorities but also innovative programs and projects to allow the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center to continue addressing community health needs.”

About UM Charles Regional Medical Center : UM CRMC is a member of the University of Maryland Medical System and serves as a regional, not-for-profit, integrated health system serving Charles County and the surrounding areas of Southern Maryland. Our mission is to provide excellent patient care as measured by the population’s health, clinical outcomes, patient satisfaction, and cost effectiveness. UM Charles Regional Medical Center will remain the premier place to receive care and the premier place to provide care. For more information, visit www.UMCharlesRegional.org.

About the University of Maryland Medical System : The University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) is an academic private health system, focused on delivering compassionate, high quality care and putting discovery and innovation into practice at the bedside. Partnering with the University of Maryland School of Medicine and University of Maryland, Baltimore who educate the state’s future health care professionals, UMMS is an integrated network of care, delivering 25 percent of all hospital care in urban, suburban and rural communities across the state of Maryland. UMMS puts academic medicine within reach through primary and specialty care delivered at 11 hospitals, including the flagship University of Maryland Medical Center, the System’s anchor institution in downtown Baltimore, as well as through a network of University of Maryland Urgent Care centers and more than 150 other locations in 13 counties. For more information, visit www.umms.org.