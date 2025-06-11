Waldorf Woman Faces Multiple Felony Drug Charges Following Search Warrant Execution

Heather Ann D’Angelo, 41, of Waldorf, was arrested on May 30, 2025, and now faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges related to drug possession and distribution, following the execution of a search and seizure warrant at her residence on Greystone Circle.

According to court records, D’Angelo has been formally charged with nine offenses, including:

Three felony counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute Narcotics (Crack Cocaine, Fentanyl, Alprazolam)

Three misdemeanor counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance (Not Cannabis)

One felony count related to Drug Production Equipment

One misdemeanor count of Possession of Contraband in a Place of Confinement

One misdemeanor count of Making a False Statement to a Peace Officer

The charges stem from a criminal investigation by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Section, which culminated in the execution of the search warrant.

The search warrant, approved by a Circuit Court judge, authorized law enforcement to search D’Angelo, her residence at 13 Greystone Circle, and two vehicles — a silver BMW and a white GMC Terrain. The warrant was executed at approximately 5:56 p.m. on May 30, 2025.

According to court documents, D’Angelo was located in the kitchen at the time of the raid. Initially, she provided officers with a false identity, claiming to be another individual. She later admitted to using the name of a former friend instead of her own.

Investigators reportedly recovered the following from the home and vehicles:

16 grams of crack cocaine

6 grams of fentanyl

A quantity of alprazolam pills

$554 in cash, including amounts listed alongside handwritten notes that appeared to record drug transactions

Drug production tools, including digital scales with residue, a box cutter, and packaging materials like unused plastic sandwich bags

Additionally, D’Angelo reportedly admitted to concealing drugs in her body. After a body scan was conducted at the Charles County Detention Center, she retrieved a plastic bag that contained individually packaged quantities of suspected crack cocaine and fentanyl. These substances later tested positive using a field analyzer.

The total estimated street value of the drugs was $4,548.60, according to the statement of probable cause.

D’Angelo made her first appearance on May 31, 2025, and was initially held without bond. On June 2, 2025, she was granted release on her own recognizance, contingent on participation in a private home detention program with electronic monitoring.

