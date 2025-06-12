DETAILS RELEASED: Suspect Claims Bullying Before Stabbing Coworker at Construction Site in Charlotte Hall

Jose Wilbert Herrera-Chavez, 36, of Silver Spring, is facing multiple charges after allegedly stabbing a coworker at a construction site in Charlotte Hall. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to MedStar Health Urgent Care on Market Drive around 4:55 p.m. on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, after receiving a report of a stabbing victim.

Upon arrival, deputies found the adult male victim receiving medical care. According to the report, the victim was alert, conscious, and breathing. Because of a language barrier, he used his phone to call his supervisor, who acted as a translator. The victim stated he had been stabbed in the stomach with a knife by a coworker known to him as “Wilbert” while working at a job site on Three Notch Road in Charlotte Hall, where electrical work was underway for a new Sheetz location. Deputies noted a laceration on the victim’s abdominal area, and he was subsequently flown to Capital Regional Medical Center by Maryland State Police Aviation.

Deputies returned to the job site and began speaking with employees. No witnesses reported seeing the incident. However, a male wearing a high-visibility vest approached the deputies and identified himself as “Wilbert.” He presented a Maryland driver’s license that confirmed his identity as Jose Wilbert Herrera-Chavez. According to court documents, Herrera-Chavez was detained without incident and read his Miranda rights at approximately 5:43 p.m., which he waived.

In a statement to deputies, Herrera-Chavez admitted that he had stabbed a coworker. He reportedly said, “they kept bullying me,” and described the knife used as one he typically uses to cut watermelon. He stated that he was “ready to go home” and felt bullied by three people at the job site. He named two individuals, identifying one of them as the victim. Herrera-Chavez claimed the group kept calling him names including “fat” and “son of a b****,” which made him angry. He said, “I was mad, therefore, I stabbed one of them.” He also said that after the stabbing, “they took the knife and began to laugh at me.” He denied being assaulted or sustaining any injuries during the incident.

The suspect was formally charged with one count of first-degree assault and one count of second-degree assault. Both charges were filed based on the findings of Deputy Bianca Melton of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. According to the charging documents, the court found probable cause for both charges. The first-degree assault charge is a felony with a potential penalty of up to 25 years in prison, while the second-degree assault charge is a misdemeanor punishable by up to 10 years in prison and/or a $2,500 fine.

At his initial appearance, Herrera-Chavez waived his right to an attorney and was advised of the charges and potential penalties. He was ordered to be held without bond based on a determination that he posed a “reasonable likelihood of danger to the safety of the alleged victim, another person, or the community.” He was officially assigned a public defender on June 11, 2025.

Herrera-Chavez currently resides in Silver Spring and has worked full-time for Leo Electric for three years. He denied having any prior convictions or pending cases. A bail review hearing was scheduled for June 12, 2025, and a preliminary hearing is set for July 7, 2025, at the District Court in Leonardtown.

The case is being investigated by the Criminal Investigations Division of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Detective Kortnie Marsch at 301-475-4200, ext. 8179, or by email at [email protected].

