From La Plata to the Deep: FTSN Martin’s Journey Aboard USS Springfield

From Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 Public Affairs – NAVAL BASE GUAM – Before the ocean swallows the light and the hatch seals shut, every submariner carries one thing below the surface — their story.

For Seaman Daniel Martin, a native of La Plata, Maryland, serving as a fire controlman, that story began in the halls of Maurice J. McDonough High School, driven by the hope of building a better future.

“I joined the Navy with the dream of creating a strong foundation for the family I hope to have one day,” Martin said. “That vision has always pushed me to serve.”

Today, that dream is a reality aboard USS Springfield, a Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine forward-deployed to Guam.

From his hometown to a submarine cruising silent and deep beneath the Pacific, Martin’s journey has always been grounded in loyalty, family and purpose.

“Growing up in La Plata, I learned that home isn’t just a place — it’s the people you leave behind and come back to,” he said. “That perspective gives meaning to everything I do out here.”



That same commitment now powers his work beneath the sea. Serving on Guam, Martin is part of what stands as a vital outpost in the Western Pacific, supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific through its strategic role in undersea operations.

Known as America’s “Apex Predators,” the Navy’s submarine force operates a large fleet of technically advanced vessels. These submarines are capable of conducting rapid defensive and offensive operations around the world, in furtherance of U.S. national security.

As a fire control technician on Springfield, Martin plays a vital role in maintaining and operating the ship’s weapons systems, supporting the crew’s readiness to respond at a moment’s notice.

“My proudest accomplishment so far was returning from my first deployment,” he said. “Deployments aren’t easy, and completing one successfully is something I’ll remember for the rest of my life.”

Martin’s story isn’t just about hardware and operations — it’s about the people who believed in him and helped shape his journey.

“I’d like to thank my mom, stepdad and sister for helping me get to where I am today,” Martin said. “To my cousin Ashley and her little ones — every visit home is worth it because of you. I also want to thank my grandparents for always looking after me, and my father for instilling in me the values that guide who I am today.”

Looking back, Martin hopes his path inspires someone else to take that first step toward purpose, toward growth and toward something greater than themselves.

“Serving in the Navy means building and protecting the home and family I have now — and the one I hope to have in the future,” Martin added.