Christmas in April St. Mary’s County Seeking Additional Volunteers, Sponsors to Keep 35 Year Tradition Going Strong

Due to the retirement in the leadership of several members of the Board of Directors, and after 35 years of helping over 900 families in St. Mary’s County, Christmas in April (CIA) is looking for help from the citizens of St. Mary’s County so we can continue to serve families in need.

Thousands in our community have volunteered to help those in need on CIA day and have made a wonderful impact on those families. We are now asking those in our community to step up and take a bigger role to keep CIA doing what it has been doing over all those years. Without our volunteers and sponsors we wouldn’t have been able to accomplish as much as we have done.

Our Board of Directors have been the most dedicated volunteers for many, many years, some serving for the entire 35 years. We need additional volunteers to step in to take their place and to serve in other roles as needed. With your help we can make a difference in the lives of families for many years to come.

Please consider helping us move forward by becoming a member of the leadership board, or as a sponsor, or by just volunteering within the organization.

We are asking all who may be interested in serving to attend our open forum on June 25, 2025, at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds in Tolerance Hall at 6:00 pm. We would love your input on how we can make Christmas in April what the community needs.

ABOUT CHRISTMAS IN APRIL – Christmas in April St. Mary’s County, Maryland, Inc. in partnership with the community, rehabilitates the homes of low-income homeowners, particularly the elderly and disabled, so that they may live in warmth, safety, and independence. We also provide help through work on community projects in St. Mary’s County.​