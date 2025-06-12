Hospice of the Chesapeake’s Fashion for a Cause Raises More Than $305K

Style met substance on June 5, as Hospice of the Chesapeake’s Fashion for a Cause returned to the U.S. Naval Academy’s Fluegel Alumni Center.

The high-energy fashion show smashed last year’s totals, raising more than $305,000 to support the nonprofit’s community health programs, including pediatric hospice care, children’s grief counseling, and family support services.

The event has become one of Annapolis’s most anticipated evenings. Guests were treated to a red-carpet experience complete with bites from local restaurants, personal magic trick performances by magician Chris Dugdale and a moving celebration of compassion and community care.



Returning for his fourth year as emcee, Bryan Nehman, co-host of C4 and Bryan Nehman on WBAL NewsRadio, guided the crowd through an evening that blended entertainment with heartfelt stories of the impact Hospice of the Chesapeake has on families navigating serious illness and loss.

The highlight of the evening was a runway show featuring dozens of looks from 18 Annapolis-area retailers and designers, including styles by Craig Coates Couture, whose designs have been featured at both New York and Los Angeles Fashion Week.

Professional models were joined by community members who took the stage with purpose and flair, showcasing everything from casual coastal wear to elegant evening attire.

Women’s fashions were modeled by: Dr. Melanie Bell, Lisa Caltabiano, Jacqueline Coche, Shekila Cole, Tara Collins, Megan Cooper, Carla Criste, Alexis Decker Dugdale, Marina Dugina, Terri Hussman, Kathleen Kryza, Kayen McNeal, Khylah Settle, Dana Smith, Tatiana Tabacek, Rose Walker, and Kristin Williams.

Men’s fashions were modeled by: Mike Baldwin Jr., Jeremiah Batucan, Doug Beaver, Brian Berger, Kevin Campion, Chris Dugdale, Aaron Gaskins, John Hussman, Craig Johnson, Jay Jones IV, Josh Magariel, Jarret Simpson, Alexander Strachan, Brandon Temple, and Patrick Wergin.

Proceeds from the event directly benefit the organization’s comprehensive community care offerings, with a special emphasis on pediatric hospice and grief support services that ensure no child or family has to walk the journey of serious illness or loss alone.

The success of the evening was made possible by the support of numerous local businesses, foundations, and individuals, including the event’s committee: Ashley Babaian, April Boera, Kevin Campion, Amy Castleberry, Georgie Clark, Gene Deems, Jennifer Daly, Melissa Frawley, Holly Frye-Atcherson, Dr. Parabh Gill, Mary Hyson, Mary Frances Isakov, Stacy Martin, Tim McDonough, Cary Melnyk, and Challie Samaras.

Leading sponsors included:

Presenting Sponsors: John & Cathy Belcher, Brian and Patricia Giese Foundation

John & Cathy Belcher, Brian and Patricia Giese Foundation Red Carpet Sponsors: Genesis of Annapolis, Merrill Lynch Wealth Management—Murray, McGehrin, and Shiery

Genesis of Annapolis, Merrill Lynch Wealth Management—Murray, McGehrin, and Shiery Fashionista Sponsors: Dragonfly Health, George W. Stone Family Foundation, Shirley Ip, Russ Jones, Medicine with a Mission, MHE Foundation/Matthew Allen Earl, The Michael Stanley Foundation, Nancy Smit & Julien Hecht, University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center, Vento Family Foundation, Laura Westervelt

Dragonfly Health, George W. Stone Family Foundation, Shirley Ip, Russ Jones, Medicine with a Mission, MHE Foundation/Matthew Allen Earl, The Michael Stanley Foundation, Nancy Smit & Julien Hecht, University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center, Vento Family Foundation, Laura Westervelt Supermodel Sponsors: Bayview Builders LLC, Campion Hruby Landscape Architects, The Davies Family Foundation, Collot Guerard, Three Rivers Sportsmen Club

Bayview Builders LLC, Campion Hruby Landscape Architects, The Davies Family Foundation, Collot Guerard, Three Rivers Sportsmen Club Celebrity Sponsors: 2-CM Technologies, LLC, ADU—Your Appliance Source, Annapolis Home Magazine, Annapolitan Investment Group, Vanessa Auburn, Brennan Title Company, Coldwell Banker and Mary Hyson, David Orso Real Estate Group, First Citizens Bank, John & Terri Hussman, Patient First, Temple Annapolis a Paul Mitchell Partner School, What’s Up? Media

2-CM Technologies, LLC, ADU—Your Appliance Source, Annapolis Home Magazine, Annapolitan Investment Group, Vanessa Auburn, Brennan Title Company, Coldwell Banker and Mary Hyson, David Orso Real Estate Group, First Citizens Bank, John & Terri Hussman, Patient First, Temple Annapolis a Paul Mitchell Partner School, What’s Up? Media Valet Underwriter: First Citizens Bank

For event photos, visit https://www.facebook.com/hospicechesapeake/photos_albums.

All photos taken June 5, 2025, at the Fluegel Alumni Center in Annapolis, Maryland, by Mike B. Photography, and Elyzabeth Marcussen, Hospice of the Chesapeake.

