St. Mary’s Gymnastics Academy Celebrates a Successful 2024–2025 Season

The St. Mary’s Gymnastics Academy (SMGA) is proud to announce the conclusion of a remarkable 2024–2025 gymnastics season.

Throughout the year, SMGA gymnasts showcased exceptional talent and dedication, achieving notable successes at various competitions. SMGA athletes had a strong season, with many gymnasts scoring 33+ and qualifying for States.

Several standout performances included 1st All Around wins by Penny Eason, Christa Middleton, Wendy Buchanan, Audrey Toth, Cecilia Lipp, Bridget Nguyen, Anna Hayashi, Kenley King, and Julia Botwin. Many others achieved impressive scores, solidifying their competitive success.

USAG State Meets: States were held at a variety of locations throughout Maryland. Most SMGA gymnasts achieved a score of 36 or higher. Sixth place all-around for Platinum went to Christa Middleton with a score of 36.275. Although Penny Eason did not place, she achieved her highest score of the season at States with an all-around score of 38.250.

USAG Regionals: Gymnasts in the Gold level and one Platinum gymnast competed May 15-18, 2025, at State College, Pa. Each gymnast that went to Regionals scored 36 or above. Kenley King achieved an all-around score of 36.425 which tied for 7th place. Kenley tied for 2nd place on floor with a score of 9.500.

The highest all-around score was Reagan Wagner with an all-around score of 37.050. Reagan also tied for 2nd place for Gold on floor with a score of 9.750.

Each routine, every flip, and every tumble showcased the gymnasts’ passion and commitment to the sport, as well as the dedication, expertise, and encouragement of their coaches. Equally, the families of SMGA gymnasts are commended for their unwavering support. We celebrate SMGA’s achievements and look forward to next season.

For more information on SMGA or the recreational gymnastics program, please visit www.stmaryscountymd.gov/gymnastics.

