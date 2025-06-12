St. Mary’s County Launches Agriculture & Seafood Brand to Support Local Producers

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County are proud to announce the continued implementation of the Department of Economic Development’s Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy with the launch of the St. Mary’s County Agriculture and Seafood Brand—a new initiative to showcase and promote locally produced agriculture, seafood, and forestry products.

“This brand is more than just a logo—it’s a promise of authenticity and a celebration of our local businesses,” said Chris Kaselemis, Director of the Department of Economic Development. “By creating a recognizable identity for St. Mary’s County’s agriculture and seafood products, we hope to help local farmers, watermen, and foresters stand out in competitive markets, highlighting the exceptional quality of our locally produced products and experiences.”



Beyond increasing visibility, the brand supports broader economic growth by attracting investment and expanding opportunities for value-added enterprises. This effort also aims to educate and engage residents, and businesses, highlighting the importance of our working lands and waters.

Local agriculture, seafood, and forestry business owners, along with community and government partners, worked closely with branding experts to develop the brand identity, ensuring it represents the rich agriculture and seafood heritage and high quality of St. Mary’s County products.

Feedback from stakeholders has been overwhelmingly positive, with businesses excited to incorporate the brand in their marketing and product labeling efforts.

To participate as a business or for questions, please contact Sydney Garner with the Department of Economic Development at [email protected] or (240) 526-0117.

Learn more about the Department of Economic Development at: www.yesstmarysmd.com.

Never miss an update! Follow the Department of Economic Development on social media at: Linkedin.com/company/StMarysCountyDED and Facebook.com/StMarysCountyEconomicDevelopment.