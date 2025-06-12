St. Mary’s County Commissioners Convene for June 10 Meeting, Approve FY2026 Education Budget, Honor CNAs and Address Elder Abuse Awareness

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County held their regular meeting on Tuesday morning, presided over by Commissioner President Randy Guy. The meeting opened with formal introductions, followed by the invocation and Pledge of Allegiance, led by Commissioner Ostroff.

Consent Agenda and Key Motions

Four motions were approved under the consent agenda:

Approval of Meeting Minutes from June 3, 2025. Lease Renewal for the Friends of the St. Mary’s County Library. Surplus Property Quitclaim Deeds. Appointments to Various Boards and Committees.

Each passed unanimously without opposition.

Proclamations: Elder Abuse Awareness and CNA Week

Two proclamations were issued:

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (June 15): The commissioners highlighted the rising elderly population in St. Mary’s County and the importance of preventing physical, emotional, financial, and self-neglect abuse. Local agency representatives including those from the Department of Aging & Human Services and Department of Social Services attended. Commissioner Guy noted the projected 200% increase in the elderly population based on census data, stressing the need for robust support systems.

Certified Nursing Assistants (CNA) Week (June 12–18): Recognized CNAs as “champions of frontline care.” Representatives from St. Mary’s Nursing Center emphasized the physical and emotional toll of CNA work and called for greater funding and appreciation. Special acknowledgment was given to Lisa Gibson, CNA of the Year, for her 35 years of dedicated service.

FY2026 Education Budget Approved Amid Enrollment Concerns

The Board of Education’s FY2026 budget was formally approved, totaling $137,469,907, to be distributed in four quarterly payments.

Superintendent Dr. J. Scott Smith and Chief Financial Officer Tammy McCourt presented the budget, highlighting the complexity of planning amid uncertain state funding. Dr. Smith confirmed a reduction of 17 full-time equivalent (FTE) positions due to declining enrollment—down over 300 students in two years.

Commissioners Hewitt and Guy sought clarification on staffing changes. Dr. Smith explained the reallocation of administrative roles, reduction of director-level positions, and efforts to protect classroom instruction. The outlook for enrollment in the coming year is cautiously optimistic, with hopes of rebounding numbers in lower grades due to changing work-from-home patterns.

Public Safety: Heroin Coordinator Grant Renewed

The Commissioners approved the FY2026 Heroin Coordinator Grant Application for $61,767, with the Sheriff’s Office absorbing the county match. Lieutenant Schultz reported encouraging trends: overdose fatalities dropped from 17 in 2024 to 4 so far in 2025, with non-fatal overdoses also down significantly.

Environmental Policy: Offshore Drilling Opposition Reaffirmed

A resolution reaffirming the County’s opposition to offshore oil and gas drilling was adopted. The resolution aligns with similar past actions and responds to renewed federal consideration of Mid-Atlantic lease areas. Advocacy group Oceana expressed concern about the ecological risks of seismic airgun testing.

Commissioners Colvin and Guy voiced strong support, citing tourism and environmental threats. Commissioner Hewitt dissented, citing a lack of concrete evidence of local risk.

Recreation and Parks: Field Lighting and Court Renovation Grants

Director Ray Bivins presented the Program Open Space grant applications, which were approved. The projects include:

$647,385.30 for LED light upgrades at Fifth District Park (fields 2 & 3).

$225,000 for court renovations at Dorsey and Chancellor’s Run Parks.

$25,000 for an updated Land Preservation, Parks, and Recreation Plan.

These upgrades aim to reduce energy costs, replace aging infrastructure, and meet growing demand for recreational space, including high-use pickleball courts.

Economic Development: County AG & Seafood Brand Launched

Director Chris Kaselemis unveiled the new Ag, Seafood, and Forestry Brand for St. Mary’s County, fulfilling a 2022 strategic plan goal. Developed with stakeholder input and consulting firm Arnett Muldrow, the brand includes a distinctive logo and marketing materials to promote locally produced goods.

Branded bags, stickers, and bottles were displayed, although production is limited due to funding. A Dropbox system will provide local producers with digital assets to apply to qualifying products. The initiative seeks to reinforce pride, promote economic development, and increase product visibility.

Public Engagement and Commissioner Updates

During Commissioner Time, members addressed various topics:

Commissioners emphasized the importance of participating in the County’s Comprehensive Plan updates , currently underway via surveys and forums.

Public safety and school dismissal reminders were shared, especially regarding student and pet safety during warmer months.

The upcoming Flag Day Ceremony (June 14) and Crab Festival (June 15) were promoted, both highlighting civic pride and charitable efforts.

Commissioners commended Warden Mary Ann Thompson and jail staff for their responsiveness and professionalism.

Commissioner Colvin also recognized Fulton and Connie Letourneau for their 60th wedding anniversary, calling Mr. Letourneau one of the Commissioners’ most dedicated meeting attendees.

Next Meeting: The Commissioners will reconvene on June 24, 2025, with agenda items including a public hearing on the Pax River Zoning Map Amendment and a memorial ceremony for Christopher Shepherd.

For full meeting details and upcoming schedules, residents are encouraged to visit the St. Mary’s County Government website.