Darius Rucker, Sharkfest and More! Coming This July 2025 at the Calvert Marine Museum

July 2025 is packed with summer fun at the Calvert Marine Museum! Don’t miss GRAMMY Award-winning artist Darius Rucker live in concert on Thursday, July 10, and dive into a day of jaw-some activities at Sharkfest on Saturday, July 12. Explore maritime history at the Lore Oyster House, cruise the Patuxent aboard the Wm. B. Tennison, or tour the Cove Point Lighthouse grounds.

There’s something for all ages happening every week—visit our website for a full list of July events! www.calvertmarinemuseum.com

Select days in the month of July – Lore Oyster House

Join us at the newly refurbished Lore Oyster House. Located six-tenths of a mile south of the main museum campus on Solomons Island Road, this 1934 seafood packing house offers exhibits that explore all aspects of oyster processing. No admission required. Visit our website for all summer dates! Lore Oyster House | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Wednesday through Sunday, in the month of July – Wm. B. Tennison Public Cruise 2 p.m.

Relax and enjoy a leisurely one-hour sightseeing cruise on the river aboard the Wm. B. Tennison, a log-built bugeye. Capacity allows for 40 guests. Cost is $9 for adults and $5 for children, infant through 12 years. *Please note, there will be no public cruise on July 10. For more information and to register, visit: Wm. B. Tennison Cruises | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays, in the month of July – Cove Point Lighthouse grounds and Visitors Center 1 – 4 p.m.

The Cove Point Lighthouse grounds are open to the public during the summer months to enjoy a view of the Calvert Cliffs, explore the base of the lighthouse tower, and learn about the history of the oldest continuously operating lighthouse on the Chesapeake Bay. No admission required. NOTE: The beach is not open to the public.

Thursday, July 3 – Sea Squirts 10:15 & 11:15 a.m.

This month’s theme is Sharks & Friends. Children 18 months to 3 years, with an adult, are invited to discover the museum together through music, stories, and special activities. Join us for story time and a craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 25-40 minutes. Cost is free with museum admission. Sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive. Sea Squirts | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Friday, July 4 – First Fossil Friday! 1 – 4:30 p.m.: Fossil hunters, bring your fossil finds from Calvert Cliffs or other local areas to be identified! This service is provided for free; however, admission fees apply for access to CMM exhibits.

Thursday, July 10 – DARIUS RUCKER performs LIVE 7 p.m.

GRAMMY Award-winning artist DARIUS RUCKER will perform as part of his highly anticipated 2025 tour at the Motto Mortgage Preferred and RE/MAX One Waterside Pavilion at the Calvert Marine Museum. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with food and beverage vendors onsite. The Calvert Marine Museum and Museum Store close at 3 p.m. for concert preparations. Cost of tickets are $80 – $140 (all-in-pricing). Tickets are available online at Darius Rucker with Shane Profitt Tickets | Solomons, MD | Motto Mortgage Preferred • RE/MAX One Waterside Pavilion at CMM

Saturday, July 12 – Sharkfest! 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Celebrate all things shark at the CMM! Live sharks will be featured in the Corbin Nature Pavilion, along with a full day of jaw-some fun. Get hands-on with shark-themed crafts and explore education stations with activities like shark skin exploration, a shark fin puzzle, and even a shark parasite investigation. Discover amazing “sharktoids” and examine evidence of prehistoric sharks. Food and drinks will be available for purchase on site. Please note: Strollers and carts are not permitted inside the museum during SHARKFEST. Capacity is limited—advance ticket purchase is strongly recommended for non-members. For more information and to purchase tickets visit: Sharkfest | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Sunday, July 13 – Creature Feature 10:15 – 11:15 a.m.

Come to the museum for the monthly mystery Creature Feature. Every second Sunday of the month, the CMM Education team will feature an animal in the museum lobby that is not normally on display. Learn about a new animal and discover the wonderful variety of the creatures found in our local estuaries. Take-home educational coloring pages will be available! Included with museum admission.

Thursdays, July 17 & 24 – Little Minnows 10:15 a.m. & 11:15 a.m.: This month’s theme is Sharks & Friends. For preschoolers ages 3 – 5, with an adult. This program focuses on one of the museum’s three themes. Join us for story time and craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 25 – 40 minutes. Sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive. Included with museum admission. For more information, visit: Little Minnows | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Thursday, July 17 – Cousins Maine Lobster Food Truck 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.: Cousins Maine Lobster will be at the museum!

Saturday, July 19 – Toy Boat Building 1 – 4 p.m. :

Make a toy boat from wood under the Corbin Nature Pavilion! Space and materials are limited. Visitors will be accommodated on a first-come, first-served basis. For ages 5 and older. Museum admission applies; in addition, a donation of $2 per boat is requested.

Sunday, July 20 – CMM Members Save 20% in the Museum Store 10:15 a.m. – 4:45 p.m.

CMM members enjoy a 20% discount in the Museum Store today and on the 20th of every month. Purchases can be shipped via USPS, Priority Mail, or held at the store for curbside pickup. For more information, visit: Museum Store | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Friday, July 25 – Family Fun Fridays: Maritime Magic from 9 – 11 a.m.:

Summer Family Fun Friday events at the Calvert Marine Museum are designed for families with children ages 5-12. They are a chance to enjoy the museum and a special program with activities and crafts that begin before the museum is open to the public. Please keep in mind that this is not a drop-off program. Registration is required. $15/per person for non-members, $12/per person for members; The fee includes museum admission. Calendar • Family Fun Fridays: Maritime Magic

Explore how the prehistoric past, natural environments, and maritime heritage come to life and tell a unique story of the Chesapeake Bay. The Calvert Marine Museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $11 for adults; $9 for seniors, military, and veterans with valid I.D, AAA and AARP members; $6 for children ages 5 – 12; children under 5 and museum members are admitted free. Proud participant in Museums for ALL. For more information about the museum, upcoming events, or membership, visit the website at www.calvertmarinemuseum.com or call 410-326-2042. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

