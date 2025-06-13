Maryland Department of Natural Resources Rolling out New Licensing System, MD Outdoors

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources will introduce its new online licensing system, MD Outdoors, on June 24, 2025. This centralized system replaces the current system, COMPASS.

MD Outdoors will continue to offer products for all outdoor activities, including all Maryland hunting and fishing licenses and associated stamps and permits, boat and off-road vehicle renewal registration, and other services that will be available in this one convenient location. The system is designed to streamline the process of renewing licenses and permits as well as make it easier and more simple for new and returning customers.

Current license-holders will retain their DNR ID number; the new website will provide clear instructions on creating a new username and password for MD Outdoors, where customers can retrieve their account information. The new system includes auto-renew options, an easier-to-navigate interface, and an app that stores your license information, and can help direct people to new hunting and fishing opportunities. Other benefits and capabilities will be added in the future.

Along with improvements in the user experience, Maryland for the first time is offering the purchase of durable license cards that demonstrate fishing and hunting license validity. These rugged, collectable cards feature various images of Maryland fish and wildlife.

“MD Outdoors will improve the licensing experience for residents and visitors. We’re debuting this system after years of listening to feedback from our hunters, anglers, boaters, and other outdoor enthusiasts,” said DNR Secretary Josh Kurtz. “Customer service is a top priority for the department, especially since license purchases support scientific monitoring, research, and surveys in the field and the laboratory to ensure that Maryland maintains its premier hunting and fishing opportunities.”

Specifically, hunting license fees go toward recruiting, educating, and certifying new hunters; acquiring and restoring wildlife habitats; maintaining and improving existing Wildlife Management Areas; providing technical assistance to landowners; and helping enforce wildlife laws and regulations for the benefit of all Marylanders. Fishing licenses and stamps support management activities like stocking fish, managing invasive species, and improving fishing locations.

Developing a new licensing system has been planned for several years and the transition to MD Outdoors comes at no additional cost to taxpayers. Funding that is already allocated to maintain COMPASS will be used for the upgraded system. This project is funded by the Maryland Department of Information Technology through its Major IT Development Project Oversight Division. The new system will not affect fees for hunting and fishing licenses, which are set by the General Assembly.

To develop this long-awaited new system, the Department of Natural Resources contracted Brandt Information Services, the premier technology provider for outdoor recreational licensing systems. Brandt currently works with 27 other states and territories across the country including Virginia, West Virginia, and Florida, to handle hunting and fishing license sales, boat registrations, and other transactions.

Further announcements will be issued to customers and the general public when MD Outdoors goes live.

