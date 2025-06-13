Man Flown to Trauma Center After Being Struck by Vehicle in Marbury

On Thursday, June 12, 2025, at approximately 6:30 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Chicamuxen Road and Sweetmans Road in Marbury, for the reported pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

911 callers reported a 53-year-old male on a scooter was struck by a pick-truck, and was suffering from a large injury to the head with severe bleeding.

Crews arrived on the scene to find the man suffering from serious injuries and requested a helicopter to land nearby.

Maryland State Police Aviation Command responded with Helicopter Trooper 2, who landed nearby.

Trooper 2 transported the patient to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center.

Police are investigating the collision.