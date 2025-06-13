Mechanicsville Man Sentenced to 15 Years for 1st Degree Assault That Occurred in Charles County

UPDATE 6/12/2025: Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, Charles County Circuit Court Judge Makeba Gibbs sentenced James Mark Kimble, 39, of Mechanicsville, to 15 years in prison for First-Degree Assault and the Wear and Carry of a Dangerous Weapon with the Intent to Injure.

Upon release, Kimble will be on supervised probation for a period of five years. If he violates the terms of his probation, he faces an additional five years in prison.

On April 29, 2025, a Charles County jury convicted Kimble of the aforementioned charges.

On December 27, 2023, officers made contact with the victim at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata. The victim reported that he was stabbed by the suspect, later determined to be Kimble, after the victim dropped off a mutual acquaintance at Cooksey Store in La Plata.

The victim was able to drive himself to the emergency room, where he received treatment for serious injuries.

An investigation revealed that a mutual acquaintance contacted the victim during the evening hours of December 27th and requested that the victim give her a ride to her parents’ house, to which the victim agreed.

During the ride, the acquaintance requested to be brought to a different location, which prompted a verbal argument between her and the victim. The acquaintance contacted Kimble while still in the victim’s vehicle. The victim agreed to drop off the acquaintance at Cooksey Store.

When the acquaintance got out of the vehicle, Kimble entered the passenger side of the victim’s vehicle and began stabbing the victim multiple times. As the victim began driving off to flee, Kimble exited his vehicle. Kimble then left with the mutual acquaintance.

Kimble later admitted to using phencyclidine (PCP), marijuana, and alcohol before the incident.

During sentencing, Assistant State’s Attorney Jerome Linkins, requesting a 20-year prison sentence, told the judge that Kimble “has a history of drinking and a history of violence.” He furthered that Kimble “commits crimes of selfishness and recklessness against other people. There’s no excuse for this behavior. Absolutely none. Not only has [Kimble] done multiple acts of selfishness, but he’s also affected this person’s life for no reason. – The victim’s life has completely changed.”

Sentence

Count 1

First-Degree Assault – 20 years with all but 15 years suspended

Count 3

Wear and Carry of a Dangerous Weapon with the Intent to Injure – 3 years that is Concurrent to Count 1

Five years of supervised probation

1/20/2024: Charles County Sheriff’s detectives are seeking the whereabouts of James Mark Kimble, age 38, of Newburg. Kimble is wanted in connection with a stabbing that occurred on December 27 in the parking lot of a business in the 12000 block of Charles Street.

In that case, Kimble stabbed a male several times and fled. The victim was able to drive himself to a hospital where he was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Kimble and the victim are known to each other.

Kimble is 6’3”, weighs about 160 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. He is known to frequent Newburg and St. Mary’s County.

Anyone with information about Kimble’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Bringley at 301-609-6499. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for the tip that leads to Kimble’s arrest.