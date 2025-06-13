Upper Marlboro Native Defending America From Under The Sea

By Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mitch Meppelink, Navy Office of Community Outreach – KINGS BAY, GA. – Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Morton, a native of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, serves the U.S. Navy assigned to USS Tennessee, homeported at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay. As a submariner, Morton is part of a small percentage of Navy personnel continuing a 125-year tradition of service under the sea to help ensure Americans’ safety.

Morton graduated from Bishop McNamara High School in 2018.

The skills and values needed to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Upper Marlboro.

“I learned growing up that being social and talking with people goes a long way,” Morton said. “If I don’t know how to do something, I can reach out to people who have done it or experienced it, and they can teach me because trying to do it on my own won’t get me very far.”

Morton joined the Navy three years ago. Today, Morton serves as an electrician’s mate.

“I joined the Navy to make myself marketable,” Morton said. “I also wanted to set myself up for the future. After watching both my mom and dad serve in the Air Force, I knew the benefits of the military and the importance of following that tradition as well.”



Strategic deterrence is the nation’s ultimate insurance program, according to Navy officials. As a member of the submarine force, Morton serves aboard a platform capable of bringing the fight to enemies in defense of America and its allies.

Morton has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.

“My proudest accomplishment is completing the nuclear pipeline,” Morton said. “It was two years of countless tests and endless hours of studying. Everything about it was a lot, and being able to experience and complete that is a great accomplishment.”

Morton serves a Navy that operates far forward, around the world and around the clock, promoting the nation’s prosperity and security.

“To me, serving means trust,” Morton said. “Regardless of anyone’s background, when the going gets rough, the person next to me has my back, and I have theirs.”

Morton is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I want to thank my family,” Morton added. “My family has supported me throughout my entire journey.”