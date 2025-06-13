Marine Corps Squadron Awards High School Scholarships, Inspires STEM Careers in Naval Aviation

The Marine Corps Aviation Association, John Glenn Squadron (MCAA JGS) in Patuxent River recently recognized high school graduates in the Southern Maryland tri-county area who plan to pursue Science, Technology, Engineering, or Math (STEM)-based degrees with merit-based scholarships.

For 2024-2025 school year, MCAA JGS scholarship Committee selected 12 exceptional high school seniors to receive scholarships who were chosen based on their outstanding academic achievements and consistent dedication to community service.

In alignment with MCAA JGS’ commitment to the legacy of late Sen. John Glenn, each recipient is pursuing a STEM degree with aspirations of aviation and defense initiatives.

Several of the scholarship winners visited NAS Pax River June 4 for a tour of various aircraft facilities, including the MQ-9 Reaper, P-8A Poseidon and CH-53K King Stallion helicopter.

Sgt. Maj. Jacob Rozelle, who supports the Marine Aviation Detachment and serves as scholarship committee chair, wanted to expose the high school scholarship winners to diverse civilian opportunities at NAVAIR in the engineering and science fields.

“I wanted to encourage these talented scholarship winners to consider future careers here in Southern Maryland,” said Rozelle. “My hope is by showcasing cutting-edge aircraft here aboard Pax, and more impressive civilian human capital behind them, that the students will be inspired to apply for internships and pursue future careers at NAVAIR after college.”

During the tour students were given the opportunity to see these aircraft representing engineering innovation and encouraged to ask questions.

“If you have an interest, NAVAIR probably has it,” said Leslie Leigh, CH-53K drive systems lead, H-53 Heavy Lift Helicopter program office (PMA-261). “There is never a dull moment in my job.”

The work that gets put into each program and aircraft aboard NAVAIR is made up of various people and jobs. From contracts, policy, legal, maintenance, test, engineering, and more. All these careers are essential to every program across NAVAIR, she said.

“Communication is important with coworkers and friends in order to be effective as you collaborate every day,” said Joshua Lewis, flight test engineer for MQ-9.

Leigh and Lewis both found their way to NAVAIR through their respective college recruitment offices. Both said they attended their college employment fairs and were able to talk to recruiters in person to explain their interests, which lead to interviews and a job supporting programs at NAVAIR.

One key speaker Katherine Tonnell, a flight test engineer and former MCAA JGS scholarship winner, said, “I took advantage of the scholarship and internship programs NAVAIR had to offer. Be ambitious and proactive when it comes to your future.”

She also advised students to “expand your reach and exposure by volunteering in various areas related or unrelated to your degree.”

“This installation shouldn’t intimidate you as a student or a civilian seeking employment simply because you aren’t in the military,” said Rozelle. “Less than ten percent of the workforce here is uniformed service members.”

MCAA JGS recognizes excellence in local high school seniors through the scholarship program. Since 2005, the squadron has awarded 165 scholarships totaling $694,000.

The 2024-2025 recipients by school are:

Great Mills High School : Adam Nilsson, Braden Gutekunst, Emily Johnson, Eliza Szymendera, Alexandria Dickens, Sadie Swift

: Adam Nilsson, Braden Gutekunst, Emily Johnson, Eliza Szymendera, Alexandria Dickens, Sadie Swift Leonardtown High School : Owen Sutor, Madeline Chen, Ava Cotroneo

: Owen Sutor, Madeline Chen, Ava Cotroneo Huntingtown High School : Aidan Moreland

: Aidan Moreland Patuxent High School : Brett Sheranko

: Brett Sheranko Ryken High School: Evan Greer

The students will receive awards during a ceremony June 23 at Patuxent River Naval Air Museum.

The MCAA JGS fosters and encourages relationship between Marine Corps aviation, the Naval Aviation Acquisition and Test communities, our industry partners, and the local community.

