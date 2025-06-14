Police Investigating Two Dead in Great Mills

On Saturday, June 14, 2025, at approximately 2:02 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the 22000 block of Towey Court in Great Mills, for the report of two subjects not breathing.

Crews arrived on the scene to confirm two patients not breathing and began performing CPR and life-saving measures.

Medical personnel responding to the scene requested that Naloxone (Narcan) should be ready for use upon their arrival. At least two doses were administered on scene.

One patient was pronounced deceased on the scene at approximately 2:37 p.m. The second patient was pronounced deceased on the scene at approximately 2:49 p.m.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded, an ongoing death investigation is being performed and further updates will be provided if the Sheriff’s Office provides any.

There is no threat to the public or area from this incident.