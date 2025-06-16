No Injuries Reported After Kitchen Fire at Potomac Heights Volunteer Firehouse

On Sunday, June 16, 2025, at 6:16 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of General Smallwood Middle School located at 4990 Indian Head Highway in Indian Head, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a vehicle into water.

911 callers reported a single vehicle was stuck in water.

Crews arrived on the scene to find the adult female was still in the vehicle. Firefighters removed the occupant without injury and returned to service within 15 minutes. Crew responded to an additional call of service shortly after clearing the crash scene.

While returning to his station, Battalion 20 requested the working fire dispatch at the quarters of Potomac Heights Volunteer Fire and EMS Company 7 located at 73 Glymont Road in Indian Head.

Battalion 20 reported an active kitchen fire in the firehouse and was attempting to extinguish it.

Additional firefighters quickly arrived and made entry with firefighters locating a stove on fire in the kitchen. The fire was quickly extinguished and contained within 10 minutes, with no extensions located.

No injuries were reported in any of the incidents.