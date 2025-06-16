Potomac Heights Volunteer Fire Department Credits Sprinkler System for Minimizing Station Fire

The Potomac Heights Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad released the following statement following a fire that fortunately left no injuries, and limited damage to their fire station.

Potomac Heights, MD — June 16, 2025 — On the evening of Sunday, June 15, members of the Potomac Heights Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad, Company 7, were actively responding to multiple emergency calls during a series of severe storms that swept through the region.

While managing multiple incidents, including a water rescue involving a vehicle submerged in floodwaters with victims trapped, personnel were making an effort to prepare dinner. Before they could complete their meal, they were once again dispatched to address another flood-related emergency.

As crews were returning from one of the calls, they heard smoke alarms sounding and observed smoke emanating from the firehouse.

Upon investigation, they found that a fire had broken out in the kitchen. Fortunately, the station’s sprinkler system had activated and successfully contained the fire to the cabinets and immediate area of origin. Thanks to the rapid activation of the system, damage was limited, and no injuries were reported.

The Potomac Heights station, originally built in 1975 and renovated in the 1990s to meet updated life safety codes, is fully equipped with smoke alarms and an automatic fire sprinkler system. This incident serves as a powerful reminder of the critical role that fire protection systems play in safeguarding both property and lives.

Fire Chief Michael Gimmel Jr. expressed his gratitude that the station’s fire suppression system performed exactly as intended, preventing further damage and protecting the dedicated members of the department. “Our members constantly put themselves in harm’s way to serve the community. I’m incredibly thankful that our safety systems worked flawlessly to keep them safe at home,” said Chief Gimmel.

The department also extends its sincere thanks to mutual aid partners who responded to assist, as well as to fellow Charles County fire chiefs and department members who have reached out in support. “This type of incident is not uncommon in the fire service,” Chief Gimmel added. “The response and support we’ve received reflect the strong, family-oriented culture of the Volunteer Fire Service here in Charles County.”



On Sunday, June 16, 2025, at 6:16 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of General Smallwood Middle School located at 4990 Indian Head Highway in Indian Head, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a vehicle into water.

911 callers reported a single vehicle was stuck in water.

Crews arrived on the scene to find the adult female was still in the vehicle. Firefighters removed the occupant without injury and returned to service within 15 minutes. Crew responded to an additional call of service shortly after clearing the crash scene.

While returning to his station, Battalion 20 requested the working fire dispatch at the quarters of Potomac Heights Volunteer Fire and EMS Company 7 located at 73 Glymont Road in Indian Head.

Battalion 20 reported an active kitchen fire in the firehouse and was attempting to extinguish it.

Additional firefighters quickly arrived and made entry with firefighters locating a stove on fire in the kitchen. The fire was quickly extinguished and contained within 10 minutes, with no extensions located.

No injuries were reported in any of the incidents.