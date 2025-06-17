Calvert County Public Schools Students Honored for Excellence in State and National Music Ensembles

The Calvert County Board of Education proudly recognized the outstanding accomplishments of Calvert County Public Schools student musicians during its June 12th, 2025 meeting.

Students were honored for earning positions in prestigious state and national music ensembles, reflecting the high level of talent and dedication in CCPS performing arts programs.

Seventeen students were selected to participate in the 2025 Maryland Music Educators Association All-State performance ensembles.



These students earned their spots through a rigorous audition process, competing among more than 3,500 student musicians statewide.

They represented CPCS in the Junior All-State Band, Junior All-State Mixed Chorus, Senior All-State Band, Senior All-State Treble Chorus and Senior All-State Mixed Chorus.

In addition to state-level recognition, three CCPS students achieved national honors. Clarissa Callis and Harper Valadie of Northern High School and Julia Sigmon of Huntingtown High School were selected to perform with the National Association for Music Education All-Eastern Choral Ensembles.

They joined 600 of the top high school musicians from 10 Eastern Division states and the District of Columbia. Their selection placed them among just 16 Maryland choral representatives, chosen from 200 applicants statewide, all of whom held All-State level performance credentials.

The board commended all student musicians, their directors and program supporters for their achievements and for representing CCPS at both the state and national levels. Board members and superintendent Dr. Andraé Townsel expressed pride and extended best wishes to the students for continued success in both their musical and academic pursuits.

