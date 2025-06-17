Attorney General Brown Preliminarily Agrees to Purdue/Sackler Settlement  AG Brown Joins 54 Attorneys General in Settlement Agreement

(June 16, 2025) – Attorney General Anthony Brown announced that all 55 attorneys general, representing all eligible states and U.S. territories, have preliminarily agreed to sign on to a settlement with Purdue Pharma and its owners, the Sackler family.

The Sackler family has informed the attorneys general of its plan to proceed with the settlement, which could resolve litigation against Purdue and the Sacklers for their role in creating and worsening the opioid crisis across the country.

Local governments in Maryland and across the country will be asked to join the settlement contingent on bankruptcy court proceedings.

“The Opioid Crisis is responsible for thousands of deaths across Maryland, forever changing the lives of countless families who have lost a loved one to addiction,” said Attorney General Brown. “The money from this settlement could be a lifeline for those struggling with addiction and could provide Maryland communities with millions to help Marylanders recover from this deadly disease.”

While the maximum amount of the settlement could reach $7.4 billion, the final figure will depend on participation in the final agreement.

The total amount of settlement funds that Maryland will receive is undetermined at this time, as it depends on agreement by multiple local jurisdictions, but could exceed $90 million dollars.