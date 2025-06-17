Impaired PG County Man Arrested After Motor Vehicle Collision in Dunkirk

On June 2, 2025, Master Deputy Locke responded to a report of a vehicle driving without headlights that had just been involved in a crash on southbound Rt. 4 near the Rt. 260 overpass in Dunkirk.

Upon contacting the driver of the striking vehicle, identified as Carrington Girard Britt, 40, of Upper Marlboro, deputies detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage and a strong chemical emitting from his breath.

A subsequent investigation revealed multiple open and empty alcoholic beverage containers inside the vehicle, along with a cigarette laced with Phencyclidine (PCP).

Britt was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center, where he was charged with CDS: Possession – Not Cannabis