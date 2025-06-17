Man Arrested At CalvertHealth After Violent, Disorderly Outburst

On Saturday, June 7, 2025, DFC Hudson responded to a report of a disorderly subject at Calvert Health Medical Center, located at 100 Hospital Road in Prince Frederick.

The complainant advised that an individual, identified as James Nathaniel Napoleon, 45 of no fixed address, was refusing to leave the property.

Napoleon made obscene gestures, repeatedly used profanities toward security staff and deputies, and became physically combative by swinging and spitting at deputies and inside the patrol vehicle.

He was taken into custody while actively resisting arrest and was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center.

Napoleon was charged with Trespassing: Private Property, Failure to Obey a Lawful Order, Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, Disturbing the Peace, and Resisting Arrest.