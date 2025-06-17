Man Arrested At CalvertHealth After Violent, Disorderly Outburst

June 17, 2025

James Nathaniel Napoleon, 45 of no fixed address

On Saturday, June 7, 2025, DFC Hudson responded to a report of a disorderly subject at Calvert Health Medical Center, located at 100 Hospital Road in Prince Frederick.

The complainant advised that an individual, identified as James Nathaniel Napoleon, 45 of no fixed address, was refusing to leave the property.

Napoleon made obscene gestures, repeatedly used profanities toward security staff and deputies, and became physically combative by swinging and spitting at deputies and inside the patrol vehicle.

He was taken into custody while actively resisting arrest and was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center.

Napoleon was charged with Trespassing: Private Property, Failure to Obey a Lawful Order, Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, Disturbing the Peace, and Resisting Arrest.

This entry was posted on June 17, 2025 at 6:38 am and is filed under All News, Calvert News, County, Law Enforcement, More News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.