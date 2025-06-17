Construction Begins on Dalrymple Road in Chesapeake Beach

The Calvert County Department of Public Works began construction June 16, on Dalrymple Road in Chesapeake Beach.

During construction, one lane of Dalrymple Road will be closed at the intersections of Brookeside Drive and Dory Brooks Road for stormwater improvements, curb and gutter work.

To ensure the safety of motorists and work crews, one lane will remain closed for the duration of the project, which is expected to last approximately three weeks, weather permitting. Traffic will be directed by flaggers while work is underway.

Drivers are advised to use caution in the area and expect minor delays. The Department of Public Works appreciates the public’s patience and understanding while work is completed to enhance road safety and maintain county infrastructure.

For questions or more information, contact the Department of Public Works at 410-535-2204, or email [email protected].