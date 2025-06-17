CSM Strengthens Support for Military Families with National Recognition and Community Resource Event

The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) continues to expand its commitment to veterans and military-connected families, earning national recognition and hosting dedicated events designed to support their educational and career success.

CSM was recently named a 2025-26 Military Friendly® School, earning Silver in the small community college category and being recognized as a Military Spouse Friendly School. This honor highlights the college’s robust and growing support for veterans, active-duty service members, spouses, and dependents.

“As a college community, we are proud to serve those who have served,” said Rebecca Collins, CSM Veterans Affairs Coordinator. “Through initiatives like dedicated VA advising, tailored onboarding, a veterans’ lounge, and strong community partnerships, we are not only honoring their service but actively supporting their success. We’re proud of this recognition and remain committed to making CSM a place where military-affiliated students can find purpose, belonging, and a clear path forward in completing their educational goals.”

As part of that ongoing commitment, CSM hosted a Veterans Academic and Community Resource Day on Saturday, June 7, at the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum in Lexington Park. While attendance was modest the event successfully connected participants with valuable resources in an in-person format. The intimate setting allowed for more personalized engagement and in-depth support.

One attendee, who was a first-time CSM student who had just recently separated from active duty, shared that they felt “seen, welcomed, and ready to start” after speaking with multiple departments and veteran-serving agencies at the event.

Attendees had access to:

Registration assistance

Academic, career, and transfer advising

Prior Learning Assessment

Joint Services Transcript (JST) evaluation

In addition to CSM’s Veterans Affairs team, the event featured support from campus departments and external partner organizations, including:

CSM Veterans Club

Charles County Mediation Center

Maryland Department of Labor

Charlotte Hall Veterans Home

Project Veteran House

University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC)

ServingTogether

Wills Group

Precise Systems

“This was a great opportunity to build relationships and showcase the incredible network of support available to our military community,” said Renaldo Walston from the Charles County Veterans Commission. “Even with a smaller turnout, the value of one-on-one engagement was clear.”

Following the event, the Veterans Affairs team is exploring new strategies to meet student veterans where they are, including bringing future resource events directly to community spaces such as VFW posts and military hubs throughout Southern Maryland.

These efforts reflect CSM’s broader mission to serve military families through a coordinated and compassionate approach. More than 1,800 institutions participated in this year’s Military Friendly® Schools evaluation, with only 830 receiving awards for exceeding the standard.

To learn more about CSM’s Veterans Affairs services, visit www.csmd.edu/veterans.