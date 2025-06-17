Calvert County Commissioners Mourn the Passing of Former Administrator Joe Allman

The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) announces with deep sadness the passing of former County Administrator James Joseph “Joe” Allman on June 11, 2025. He was 79.

Mr. Allman served Calvert County with dedication and distinction for more than 30 years, first as the county’s inaugural director of Finance in 1974 and later as county administrator from 1999 until his retirement in 2005. His leadership helped guide Calvert through decades of smart growth, always with a focus on service and community well-being.

“Joe was a pillar of our county government and a trusted leader,” said BOCC President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance. “His integrity and quiet strength left a lasting impression on those who worked alongside him. We are grateful for his many years of service and the legacy he leaves behind.”

Born in Washington, D.C., and a longtime resident of Huntingtown, Mr. Allman was a proud U.S. Army veteran and a devoted family man. After retirement, he remained active in the community and in his church.

His legacy is marked by integrity, generosity and commitment to public service. A public viewing will be held Tuesday, June 17, 2025, from 10-11 a.m. at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, located at 105 Vianney Lane in Prince Frederick. A funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m.

The BOCC extends its heartfelt condolences to the Allman family and all who knew and loved him.