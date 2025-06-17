Indian Head Woman Released By Judge Within 48 Hours After Intentionally Striking Victims With Vehicle at Baby Shower

On Sunday, June 1st, 2025, at 5:06 p.m., officers responded to a business in the 1300 block of Smallwood Drive West in Waldorf for the report of pedestrians struck.

A preliminary investigation revealed the suspect, Robin Lessette Alexander, age 53, of Indian Head, was attending a baby shower at the location when she became involved in an argument with a woman who was also at the event.

The argument led outside into the parking lot, where Alexander got into her car and intentionally drove toward the woman and two other people, striking the woman and another victim.

Following this, she accelerated and drove directly into another parked car which was occupied by a juvenile passenger. The juvenile was fortunately not injured.

Alexander then circled the parking lot and returned; this time, she intentionally rammed the woman’s vehicle.

Several people attempted to stop Alexander and disabled her car by slashing the tires. Officers arrived a short time later and arrested Alexander.

One of the victims was transported to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Two other people were treated by EMS on the scene. Alexander was treated at the hospital and released.

Alexander has been charged with the following.

Four counts of Assault First Degree

Four counts of Assault Second Degree

Two counts of malicious destruction of property value $1,000+

On June 2, Judge Kenneth Talley released Alexander from the Charles County Detention Center on her own recognizance with electronic monitoring.

Officer Harden is investigating. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 25, 2025 at 1:00 p.m.