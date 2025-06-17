EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: Lexington Park Man Arrested Following Handgun Threat Incident

Police in St. Mary’s County responded to a residential neighborhood in Lexington Park on Monday, June 16, 2025, at approximately 2:10 p.m., for the report of a threat involving a firearm.

Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the victim, who reported being involved in a verbal altercation with a male subject. During the dispute, the suspect allegedly threatened the victim and displayed a handgun before fleeing the area. No shots were fired, and no injuries were reported.

While interviewing the victim, deputies canvassed the area and observed a male matching the suspect’s description attempting to hide in nearby bushes. The suspect fled on foot but was apprehended without incident following a brief pursuit. He was identified as Javontay Kyree Nolan, 18, of Lexington Park.

Although a firearm was not recovered at the scene, surveillance video from a nearby residence showed Nolan engaged in the altercation and appearing to display an object consistent with a handgun.

Nolan was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown and charged with the following offenses:

• Assault First Degree

• Assault Second Degree

• Use of a Firearm in a Felony Violent Crime

• Wearing, Carrying, or Transporting a Handgun on Person

• Possession of a Regulated Firearm While Under 21

If anyone witnessed this incident or has additional information to provide, please contact Deputy Mina Geric, #428, at 301-475-4200, ext. 8166, or by email at [email protected].

Tipsters can also call Crime Solvers 24/7 at 301-475-3333 or text Crime Solvers at 274637. In the message block, type “Tip239” and select SEND. After you get a response, continue your conversation.

Note: Tip239 is case-sensitive and must be typed in the message block as shown. With Crime Solvers, you never have to give your name. You may be eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.

