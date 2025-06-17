EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: Lexington Park Man Arrested Following Handgun Threat Incident

Police in St. Mary’s County responded to a residential neighborhood in Lexington Park on Monday, June 16, 2025, at approximately 2:10 p.m., for the report of a threat involving a firearm.
Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the victim, who reported being involved in a verbal altercation with a male subject. During the dispute, the suspect allegedly threatened the victim and displayed a handgun before fleeing the area. No shots were fired, and no injuries were reported.
Although a firearm was not recovered at the scene, surveillance video from a nearby residence showed Nolan engaged in the altercation and appearing to display an object consistent with a handgun.
Nolan was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown and charged with the following offenses:
• Assault First Degree
• Assault Second Degree
• Use of a Firearm in a Felony Violent Crime
• Wearing, Carrying, or Transporting a Handgun on Person
• Possession of a Regulated Firearm While Under 21
If anyone witnessed this incident or has additional information to provide, please contact Deputy Mina Geric, #428, at 301-475-4200, ext. 8166, or by email at [email protected].
Tipsters can also call Crime Solvers 24/7 at 301-475-3333 or text Crime Solvers at 274637. In the message block, type “Tip239” and select SEND. After you get a response, continue your conversation.
Note: Tip239 is case-sensitive and must be typed in the message block as shown. With Crime Solvers, you never have to give your name. You may be eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.