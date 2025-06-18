St. Mary’s Freedom Fest Returns to Leonardtown with Fireworks, Fun, and Free Family Entertainment!

Get ready to celebrate freedom in true American style at St. Mary’s Freedom Fest, the county’s official Independence Day celebration, happening at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds on Saturday, June 28, 2025.

This free, family-friendly event brings the entire community together for an unforgettable summer evening packed with entertainment, contests, food trucks, kids’ activities, craft vendors, and a grand fireworks display at dark.

Bring your blankets and lawn chairs and enjoy a relaxed night under the stars with friends, family, and neighbors.

Event Highlights:

Free Admission & Parking

Gates open at 5:00 PM

Parking available at the Fairgrounds and Leonardtown Middle School

(Note: Leonardtown High School and the Tech Center lots will be closed due to repaving. Parking is limited — carpooling is strongly encouraged.)

Local vendors, food trucks, & family-friendly activities

Ultimate Dog Stunt Show at 6:00 PM and 8:00 PM

Watermelon Eating Contest at 7:00 PM

Spectacular Fireworks Display at dark

“We’re proud to host an event that brings our entire community together,” said event organizer Nick Simonds. “St. Mary’s Freedom Fest is a celebration of the people, history, and values that make this country great — and what better way to honor that than with fireworks and family fun!”

Know Before You Go:

No alcohol, drugs, pets, or outside fireworks permitted

Follow us on Facebook for updates, weather alerts, and more

This event is 100% free and made possible through the generous support of local sponsors

For full event details and updates, visit: www.stmarysfreedomfest.com

