MVA Expands Birth and Death Certificate Services to Glen Burnie, Beltsville and White Oak Branches

The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MVA) announced today that customers may request Maryland birth and death certificates at three additional branches:

Glen Burnie, Beltsville, and White Oak. Since implementation in 2021, more than 5,600 birth certificates have been printed at the seven participating branches.

“Birth and death certificates are vital records for identification, employment and government benefits,” said MVA Administrator Chrissy Nizer. “The Moore-Miller administration is committed to creating a one-stop government shop that provides secure and convenient access to governmental services.”



Customers can obtain a certified birth certificate while completing a driver’s license or identification card transaction at participating branches. The birth printing services for Maryland-born residents was developed in partnership with the Maryland Department of Health Division of Vital Records.

In October 2024, the MVA started printing death certificates for individuals transferring a vehicle title in Maryland. Both services were developed and tested to ensure the highest security standards. Customers verify their personal information with one customer agent and provide payment to a second agent to ensure privacy.

The Maryland Department of Health sets fees for both certified birth and death certificate copies at $10. The MVA does not collect any additional fees for either service, and the customer leaves with a new copy of their requested certificate that can be used for future purposes.

The MVA’s one-stop-shop program includes a variety of state services, including the Transportation Security Administration PreCheck/TWIC, the Maryland Department of Veterans and Military Families and the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) E-ZPass Customer Service Center.

For more information on services available at all MVA branches please visit here.