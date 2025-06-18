St. Mary’s Transit System (STS) App Now Available for Download

As the St. Mary’s Transit System (STS) prepares to go fare free beginning July 1, 2025, riders now have a powerful new tool to make their experience even more convenient—the new STS Mobile App, available for download now through the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

The STS App offers riders on-the-go access to route maps, real-time schedule information, and stop locations—all from the convenience of a smartphone. With this new tool, residents and visitors alike can plan their trips and explore all that St. Mary’s County has to offer, fare-free.

The launch of the STS app complements the county’s new fare-free transit initiative—approved as a one-year pilot project in the FY2026 St. Mary’s County Budget—to enhance equity, access, and sustainability across the region. For more information on this initiative, please visit: www.stmaryscountymd.gov/pio/docs/2025-120NewsReleaseFareFreeSTS.pdf.



“In today’s world, most people rely on their phones for everyday tasks—and now that includes riding the bus,” said Allison Swint, Deputy Director of the Department of Public Works & Transportation. “This new app puts real-time transit information right at your fingertips, making it easier than ever to plan your trip, track your bus, and take full advantage of our fare-free service.”

The STS Mobile App was developed by the St. Mary’s County Department of Information Technology. Their innovation and technical expertise helped bring this important project to life, enhancing accessibility and convenience for our transit riders.

Download the App Today: Search “St. Mary’s Transit System” in your mobile app store or visit: www.stmaryscountymd.gov/STS to scan the QR code and download directly.

For more information on STS, please visit www.stmaryscountymd.gov/STSTransit. Questions or concerns may be directed to the Transportation Division at (301) 475-4200, ext. 1120 or via email to [email protected].