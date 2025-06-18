July 2025 Events at Historic St. Mary’s City

Historic St. Mary’s City invites visitors of all ages to experience a summer of discovery, reflection, and hands-on fun. From immersive evening tours to teen workshops and teacher appreciation programs, there’s something for everyone this July.

Sunny Science: Summer Workshop – Tuesday, July 9 | 10:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m. | Ages 12–16 Explore how the power of the sun shaped science in the 17th century! Teens will experiment with sun dials, try maritime navigation tools, and learn about astronomer Arthur Storer.

Gazebo & Waterfront | $20 / $15 members. Registration opens June 9 | Weather dependent

Judged: Stories of Colonial Justice (and Injustice) – Thursday & Friday, July 11–12 | 5:00 p.m. & 6:30 p.m. Tours | Ages 18+ What does justice look like—and who gets to define it? This adults-only walking tour brings real 17th-century court cases to life, tackling topics like enslavement, interracial relationships, and public scandal. Ends with a dramatic outdoor court hearing.

Tobacco Plantation | $20 / $15 members – Preregistration required: 301-994-4372

Teacher Appreciation Week – Monday–Friday, July 15–19 | 10:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m.: Educators and one guest enjoy free admission to all sites with valid school ID. Thank you for your work in and out of the classroom!

Maryland Dove Passenger Sail – Saturday, July 19 | 10:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m. | Ages 5+ Step aboard the Maryland Dove and set sail on the serene waters of the St. Mary’s River. $60 / $50 members | Rain date: June 28

Teacher Appreciation Sail aboard the Maryland Dove – Saturday, July 19 | 1:00–3:00 p.m. | Current Educators Only – Enjoy a discounted sailing experience aboard Maryland Dove just for educators. $50 per person | Valid school ID or email required. Registration opens June 30

Embroidery Workshop – Wednesday, July 30 | 9:30 a.m.–12:00 p.m. | All Ages – Explore 17th-century stitching techniques and create your own sampler in this hands-on workshop. Beginners and experienced stitchers welcome.

Margaret Brent Gazebo | $20 / $15 members

