$20,000 Mega Millions Ticket Sold in PG County, Jackpot Reaches $302 Million

If you purchased a Mega Millions ticket for last night’s drawing, you might want to check the ticket as a $20,000 winning ticket was sold in Prince George’s County.

The third-tier prize was sold at Landover Liquors at 6504 Landover Road in Cheverly.

The winning numbers for the June 17 drawing are: 16, 23, 39, 46 and 55; the Mega Ball was 12. One lucky player matched four out of five numbers plus the Mega Ball.

The winner benefits from the new format in the game. Under the old game play, the win would have resulted in a $10,000 prize, but the new automatic multiplier was set at X2. That doubled the win to $20,000. The multiplier can range from 2X, 3X, 4X, 5X and 10X.

There were no jackpot winners last night, so the Mega Million’s jackpot continues to grow and is set at an estimated annuity value of $302 million with an estimated cash option of $136 million for Friday’s drawing.

Lottery officials encourage all winners to sign the backs of their tickets immediately and put them in a safe location. They get 182 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

Instructions for claiming prizes are available on the How to Claim page of the Lottery website. Maryland Lottery headquarters and the cashiers’ windows at Maryland casinos can redeem winning Lottery tickets valued up to and including $25,000. An appointment is required to claim in person (no walk-ins) at Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore. The appointment scheduling page shows all available appointment times.