Lusby Woman Facing Multiple Criminal Charges in St. Mary’s and Calvert Counties

Courtney Lauren Turner, 32, of Lusby, is facing a series of criminal charges stemming from three separate incidents across St. Mary’s and Calvert counties in 2024 and 2025. According to court documents, the charges against Turner include malicious destruction of property, second-degree assault, affray, and several traffic-related offenses. Each case remains open as of June 2025, with court proceedings scheduled through the summer.

In a recently filed case in St. Mary’s County District Court, Turner is charged with malicious destruction of property valued at $1,000 or more for allegedly damaging a slushie machine at Canopy Liquors on Great Mills Road, in Lexington Park. On May 27, 2025, at approximately 10:00 p.m., deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of property destruction at the liquor store. According to Deputy Rodriguez, the complainant told officers that a female customer entered the business, caused a disturbance, and was escorted out. During this process, the woman—later identified as Turner—allegedly “began to swing her arms and purposefully swung her hand at a Curtis Twin Slushie Machine, breaking it.”

The officer stated, “There was a mess inside of red slushie that was all over the floor, as well as pieces of the machine.” The machine was estimated to be worth approximately $4,000, and Deputy Rodriguez confirmed that value through online verification. Employees provided surveillance video that reportedly shows Turner yelling, resisting removal, and striking the machine. The deputy further wrote, “I was provided the vehicle she was operating. It was red Toyota Corolla bearing a MD registration. I responded to the address attached to the vehicle but nobody was home.” The officer later contacted Turner’s mother, who confirmed, “My daughter was involved in an altercation at Canopy,” and added that she had heard about the incident “from numerous people.” The mother also confirmed that her daughter was using the vehicle at the time.

According to the statement of charges, efforts to reach Turner were unsuccessful. “I have since tried to contact the defendant numerous times and she has avoided to return my calls and has since moved to Calvert County,” Deputy Rodriguez noted, adding that Turner “still frequents the area due to her kids living at her mother’s house.” The complainant requested that a notice not to trespass be issued due to “the propensity of further damage.” A preliminary inquiry in this case is scheduled for August 1, 2025, in St. Mary’s District Court.

In a separate case also filed in St. Mary’s County, Turner faces charges of second-degree assault and affray stemming from an altercation at Nicolet Park in Lexington Park on April 2, 2025. According to court documents submitted by Deputy Shanna Peters, officers responded to a report of an assault in progress. By the time law enforcement arrived, the altercation had already ended, but with the help of civilians, Turner was located nearby. She told deputies she had been at the park with her boyfriend, a juvenile, and her two children, both under the age of 10. Turner claimed that an adult female arrived at the park with another woman and initiated a confrontation. She alleged that the woman ran toward the vehicle her boyfriend was in, pulled on the door, forcibly removed him, and struck him in the face, causing his hands to bleed.

Deputy Peters reviewed surveillance footage from Nicolet Park and reported that Turner appeared to be the “main aggressor” in the incident. In her statement, Peters wrote, “The camera footage shows after the altercation begins between both the adult female involved and Witness Gear, the defendant is seen entering the affray to what appears an attempt to separate the two but ultimately joins the altercation by physically assaulting the adult female.” The footage reportedly shows Turner repeatedly returning to the confrontation and striking the woman, even after they had separated multiple times. Peters continued, “The defendant is also seen to physically strike the [adult female] multiple times, as well as surround [her] while she is laying on the ground in helpless position.” The adult female sustained visible injuries, including significant swelling to both eyes. Peters concluded that Turner escalated the situation by causing a disturbance in the park, blocking traffic, and engaging in physical violence. A trial in this matter is scheduled for July 17, 2025, at St. Mary’s District Court.

In Calvert County District Court, Turner also faces multiple charges from a December 31, 2024, incident in Lusby. She is charged with malicious destruction of property under $1,000, reckless driving, negligent driving, tampering with a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, and two offenses involving failure to stop after an accident and failure to provide insurance information. According to Deputy First Class McCourt, officers responded to a domestic disturbance on Horizon Court. The complainant, an adult male, told deputies that Turner, identified as his girlfriend, arrived at the property uninvited and began ramming her vehicle into his parked car. He explained that Turner “was upset and began to ram his car with her vehicle while it was parked in the driveway causing significant body damage.”

The adult male’s vehicle was described as a bronze-colored Nissan Maxima, and Turner’s vehicle was listed as a black Ford Flex. Deputy McCourt observed “multiple obvious impact points” and took photographs of the damage. Turner reportedly fled the scene at a high rate of speed before police arrived. The deputy added that the events were recorded on his department-issued body-worn camera. After Turner failed to appear in court for a scheduled hearing, a bench warrant was issued. She was later released on her own recognizance. A trial in this case is set for June 30, 2025, in Calvert District Court.

Each of the three cases against Turner remains active as she prepares to face multiple court dates over the summer in both counties.

