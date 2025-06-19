Moped Operator Killed After Being Struck by Truck in Great Mills

On Wednesday, June 18, 2025, at approximately 5:54 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded the area of Chancellors Run Road and Longfields Boulevard in Great Mills, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a moped with one unconscious.

Crews quickly arrived on the scene to confirm a single truck struck a moped, with the operator laying unconscious in the roadway.

A helicopter was immediately requested to land nearby.

Firefighters and emergency medical services found the adult male was unresponsive and not breathing, with personnel quickly performing CPR and life-saving measures, however, medical personnel pronounced the victim deceased on the scene a short time later.

Maryland State Police Aviation Command Helicopter Trooper 7 was cancelled before their take-off. Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded and are investigating the collision.

Witnesses stopped and provided statements to police, with initial findings reporting the moped operator failed to yield and travelled onto Chancellors Run Road into the pickup trucks path of travel.

Updates will be provided when they become available. Southbound Chancellors Run Road remains closed between Longfields Boulevard and Fire Department Lane for crash reconstruction.

