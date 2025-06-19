No Injuries Reported After Early Morning RV Fire in Charlotte Hall Damages Residence

On Thursday, June 19, 2025, at approximately 3:57 a.m., firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the 14000 block of Scalloway Place in Charlotte Hall, for the reported structure on fire.

911 callers reported a large RV was on fire and threatening the residence, with subjects attempting to put the fire out with a garden hose.

Crews arrived on the scene to confirm a 40 foot RV/camper was fully engulfed in flames and actively threatening the residence which was approximately 20 feet away.

Mechanicsville firefighters quickly deployed an attack line and began extinguishing the fire, while second arriving units deployed an additional attack line to assist and extinguish minor extensions to the residence.

The fire was extinguished in under 15 minutes, fortunately only with minor damage was reported to the residence/attached garage.

No injuries were reported.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal was contacted but did not respond, the cause of the fire is believed to be accidental with damages reportedly over $200,000