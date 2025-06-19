La Plata Man Faces Multiple Felony Drug and Firearms Charges After Police Raid

Bruce Robinson, 57, of La Plata, has been charged with 14 criminal offenses, including multiple drug trafficking and firearms violations, following a police raid at his home on May 30, 2025.

According to court documents filed in the District Court for Charles County, the charges stem from the execution of a search warrant carried out by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Section with support from the Emergency Services Team.

Robinson is facing the following charges:

Three counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance (not cannabis) (Misdemeanor charges)

One count of possession of production equipment for controlled substances (felony)

Two counts of possession with intent to distribute (felony)

Eight counts of possession of a firearm in relation to drug trafficking crimes (felony)

Officers executed the warrant at Robinson’s residence on Weatherly Place in La Plata around 5:00 a.m. on May 30, 2025. Police reported locating Robinson in the front entryway of the home. According to charging documents, multiple controlled substances and related paraphernalia were seized from the property.

Items recovered included:

Over 230 Oxycodone and OxyContin pills

42.5 pills of suspected Amphetamine and Dextroamphetamine

Suspected cocaine

20 sublingual films of Buprenorphine and Naloxone

A variety of other pills, including suspected Gabapentin and Cyclobenzaprine

Multiple digital scales, some with suspected cocaine residue

Numerous unused glassine baggies

Approximately $760 in cash, mostly in small denominations

In addition to narcotics, police also seized several firearms reportedly linked to the alleged drug trafficking activity:

H&R Pardner Pump Shotgun

Grand Power Stribog SP9A3 Handgun

Ruger Handgun

HK P30L Handgun

Spike Tactical ST-15 Rifle

Two High Point Rifles

Ammunition and loaded magazines

According to the probable cause statement, Robinson claimed ownership of the firearms during the search. The total estimated street value of the controlled substances recovered is approximately $6,400.

On June 2nd, 2025, Judge Kenneth Talley ordered Robinson could be released on his own Recognizance from the Charles County Detention Center on electronic monitoring.

Robinson’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 27, 2025, in Charles County District Court.