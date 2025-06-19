Child Flown to Children’s Center After Being Kicked by Horse in Leonardtown

On Thursday, June 19, 2025, at approximately 2:10 p.m., firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the 24000 block of Pin Cushion Road in Leonardtown, for the reported traumatic injuries.

911 callers reported a child was kicked by a horse, with the child conscious and breathing.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 was placed on standby.

Fire and rescue personnel arrived on the scene to find a 9-year-old female was kicked in the upper-body by the horse, with the patient being conscious alert and breathing.

Trooper 7 responded and landed nearby. The patient, accompanied by her mother, was flown to an area Children’s Center for further evaluation.