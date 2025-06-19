Fugitive Wanted for Rape and Sexual Offense of a Child Located and Arrested

Members of the Judicial Services Section have located and arrested Franklin Argueta-Marquez, age 28, of no fixed address, who was wanted in connection with two counts of rape and sexual offense of a 13-year-old girl whom he initially met online when she was 12 years old.

Argueta-Marquez first reached out to the victim by contacting her through direct messaging on a social media app. He engaged in friendly conversations, and after a few weeks, he was able to convince her to sneak out of her house. He would park near her house, and she would go to his car, where he eventually sexually assaulted her.

When a parent learned about the situation, they contacted the police. Detectives were able to identify the suspect and present the case to a Charles County Grand Jury on March 14, 2025.

Argueta-Marquez was indicted on charges of rape and sexual offense, due to age. An arrest warrant was issued, but Argueta-Marquez had left the country. He was arrested when he returned to the country by authorities in Arizona and was extradited to Charles County on May 29.

Sheriff Troy D. Berry said this case is an opportunity for parents and caregivers to talk with their children about online safety. “Keeping your child safe online is just as important as their safety in the real world. Regularly checking their cell phone and computer activity, including social media, can help prevent cyberbullying, online predators, and exposure to harmful content,” said Sheriff Berry. Here are some additional tips for parents and warning signs to watch for:

Tips for Parents:

Know your child’s passwords and logins.

Set rules about screen time and app use.

Talk openly about internet safety and responsible sharing.

Use parental control tools and privacy settings.

Follow or friend them on social media if age-appropriate.

Warning Signs to Watch For:

Sudden secrecy about online activity.

Changes in behavior, mood, or sleep.

Using devices late at night or hiding screens.

Receiving messages from unknown contacts.

Argueta-Marquez was driving a dark colored sedan, possibly a Toyota Corolla, at the time he assaulted the victim. He previously lived in Beltsville, MD. At this time, no other victims have been identified; however, parents should talk with their children. PFC T.C. Rickard, Jr. and Detective Singh investigated.

Anyone who may have been impacted is asked to contact Det. Singh at 301-609-6471.