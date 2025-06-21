Paul Steven Webster, affectionately known as “Paupau” passed away peacefully on June 5, 2025, in Bel Alton, Maryland at the age of 74. Born on June 21, 1950 in Washington D.C. He was a loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, son, and best friend.

He is survived by his siblings, Katherine Carroll(Webster),(brother in law Bill Carroll) John Webster, Terri Kilraine (Webster), (brother in law Timothy Kilraine) His children, Dawn Gagnon (son in law Wayne Gagnon) Anthony Webster (daughter in law Mary Tippett) and Brian Webster (daughter in law Christine Martinez), grandchildren, Megan Webster, Marco Bellosi, Clayton Webster, Tylor Webster, Nicholas Webster, Brooklyn Gagnon, Rocco Webster, Lexi Webster and great grandchildren, Isabella Bellosi, Giuliana Bellosi, and Noah Hill, Milani Wood and Houston Wood.

He is preceded in death by his parents Everett Webster and Betty Webster; and brother Ronald Webster.

Paul was a man whose kindness knew no bounds. Remembered for his unwavering generosity, he would offer the clothes off his back to help anyone in need, without judgement and always open arms.

Paul loved the simple comforts of home and relished his cherished daily routines: a cup of hot coffee to start the day, an early morning round of golf, followed by an afternoon of reading the newspaper while he smoked his favored cigars and sipped on his favorite sweet red wine or his caffeine free Diet Coke. He liked spending his evenings in his chair watching his favorite funny shows or sporting events; golf, tennis and football. He loved to laugh and would have everyone laughing along with him. He lit up every room he walked in. He was a dear friend to many and he loved his family and made sure they knew it. He was an amazing father, brother and best grandfather to his grandkids and made sure they grew up knowing what it meant to be a good person because that’s all he was. He embodied a good human with good morals who did the right thing and loved with his whole heart. He will be missed immensely by all who loved him.

A celebration of life service will be held on Paul’s birthday, Saturday June 21, 2025 at 10am at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.

