Claude “Broadway” Eugene Neal, 78, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on June 6, 2025. On March 19, 1947, Claude was born in Saltville, VA, to Claude and Minerva Neal.

Claude served as a dump truck driver for Owen O’Hare Trucking, finding joy in his time spent on the open roads. His unwavering dedication to his work was admired by colleagues and friends alike. Known for his friendly demeanor and strong work ethic, Claude formed lasting relationships throughout his career.

In 2003, he met his future wife, Carolyn, and they were married on April 26, 2003.

Claude found great joy in listening to music, particularly Elvis Presley, and he loved to sing along.

Claude was predeceased by his parents and brothers, Barry Neal and Charles Neal, as well as stepson Thomas Boswell. He is survived by his beloved wife, children Donna Pauley, John Neal, and step-children Robin Shults, James Boswell, Theresa Hunt, and Keith Boswell.

A celebration of life will be held for Claude at a later date.

