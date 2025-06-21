Mark Edward Thomason, 72, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on June 1, 2025, at home with his wife, Theresa. On May 8, 1953, Mark was born in Iowa to parents Ralph and Charlene Thomason. He spent most of his early years on the farm, where he began his dream of having a small farm someday.

Mark served with pride in the United States Navy, earning the Honor Man of the Company Award and the National Defense Service Medal during his tenure. After serving for four years of dedicated service at the Naval Weapons Center China Lake, CA, base, he was honorably discharged in 1976.

After the military service, he began his career in the federal government. He began as a Sheetmetal Mechanic, working his way up to a Planner and Estimator. After nearly 20 years in the Mojave Desert in California, he and his family relocated to Maryland in 1993, where he spent the remainder of his career at Patuxent River Naval Base. Throughout his career, Mark was known for his meticulous attention to detail and unwavering commitment to excellence.

On June 22, 1974, Mark was married to the love of his life and soulmate, Theresa. They welcomed a daughter, Angela Mae, and later two grandchildren. Mark’s love for his family always remained his top priority.

In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, and woodworking. He was always a farmer at heart, and when he retired, he fulfilled his dream by obtaining a small farm. The farm was where he found peace in the beauty, quiet, and fruitfulness of the land, and enjoying the wildlife. He had an insatiable desire to learn, spending hours reading, watching educational and historical shows, as well as being a fan of YouTube.

Even though he was self-trained, he was an amazing woodworker. He made many treasured pieces and heirlooms for friends and family, but he was most proud of the storage trunk he made for his daughter when she went away to college, and the bassinet he built for his grandson.

Mark was predeceased by his parents and brother Richard Thomason. He is survived by his beloved wife, daughter, and grandchildren Ryan and Tauryel.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation and Celebration of Life for Mark, taking place on Thursday, July 3, 2025 at Brinsfield Funeral Home, located at 30195 Three Notch Road in Charlotte Hall, Maryland. Visitation will take place from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. and a Memorial Service will take place at 2:00 p.m. with Father Scott Woods officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Mark’s honor can be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, https://t2t.org/ . Tunnel to Towers helps America’s heroes by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and by building specially-adapted smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders. They are also committed to eradicating veteran homelessness and helping America to Never Forget September 11, 2001.