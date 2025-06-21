Robert Kenneth Wolf (Ken) departed this life on June 9, 2025 at his home in Leonardtown, Maryland after a brief illness. He was 58. Born in Baltimore, Maryland on February 19, 1967 to Joe and Rose (Beutgen) Wolf, he grew up in Howard County, Maryland.

He is survived by his wife Cathy (Bowes), his mother Rose, siblings Kevin, Greg, Mary (Alexander), David, and Barbara (Brummett) and his Bowes family (Joe, Helene, Joan, Chris, Margaret, Molly, Sarah, Kathleen) as well as aunts, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Ken was employed by BFPE as a salesman for 30 years. He loved his job and his colleagues and considered the company as family.

Ken was a life-long Orioles and Redskins fan and an avid golfer. He was smart, gentle, thoughtful, and kind. He was a caretaker. He used his considerable presence only when needed to assist with moving heavy objects or when defending those he perceived were at a disadvantage.

Ken moved to St. Mary’s County, Maryland in 2019 with his wife, Cathy, and quickly adopted the people and culture of his new home as his own. He learned to steam crabs and oysters, purchased a pick-up truck, and created a gathering place for family and friends. He made lasting friendships in his new home county and especially treasured his golf friends.

Ken’s family is thankful for the support of Ken and Cathy’s places of work (BFPE and St. Mary’s Ryken High School), which generously gave them the gift of time together in Ken’s final months.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ken Wolf Memorial Scholarship at St. Mary’s Ryken High School. Contributions can be made online at www.smrhs.org/giving; select “scholarships” and “in memory of Ken Wolf.” Or, make checks payable to “St. Mary’s Ryken High School” with “Ken Wolf Scholarship” in the memo line. Please send to: St. Mary’s Ryken Advancement Office, 22600 Camp Calvert Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 17, 2025 from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m., with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend David Beaubien on Wednesday, June 18, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 22800 Washington Street, Leonardtown, MD. Interment will be private.

Condolences may be left at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.