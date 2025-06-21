Joan “Joanie” Annette Himes

Joan Himes passed away at her home on June 10, 2025, at the age of 62. Joan was adored by parents Virginia (Miller) Himes and the late Donald Himes.

Joan attended Green Holly School and then The Center for Life Enrichment.

These learning centers prepared her for her many jobs, including Dora’s Florist, Nicolletti’s, Wendy’s, Arby’s and the State’s Attorney’s Office under Richard D. Fritz.

Joan enjoyed many activities and hobbies. She was an athlete in the Special Olympics where she competed in bowling, bocce ball, softball and track and field events. She learned how to ride horses as a participant in the T.R.Y. therapeutic riding program. Anywhere people danced, Joan would be found out on the floor. More recently, Joan enjoyed many arts and crafts with her best friend Jackie Benefield.

Joan surpassed any limitation placed on her by simply ignoring them and achieving all of the goals she set for herself. She shared her victories and those of others around her. Joan’s greatest gift was love, and people often dropped by her various job sites when they had a rough day so she could turn their day around with love and hugs.

Joan was the middle of five children. In order, Susan Basse (Bryan); the late Steven Himes (Sherry); David Himes, Sr. (Ebby) and Laura Caspar (Joseph). Her nieces and nephews include Michael Patterson; Kristina Himes; David Himes, Jr.; Logan Himes and Matthew Himes. Collectively, her nieces and nephews have ten children.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, June 21, 2025 from 10:00 to 12:00 p.m., with words of remembrance starting at 11:30 a.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will be private.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to Hospice of St. Mary’s County.

Condolences may be left at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.