Donna Marie Frischholz, 74, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on June 10, 2025, surrounded by her loved ones. On August 30, 1950, Donna was born in Washington, DC to Gibson and Helen Hicks.

On September 20, 1969, Donna married the love of her life, Dennis Frischholz. The two were blessed with three children: Dawn Rose (Jimmy) of Mechanicsville, MD, Dennis Frischholz, Jr., of Mechanicsville, MD, and Donald Frischholz (Elisha) of Niceville, FL.

She enjoyed a variety of activities, including playing cards, bingo, and gambling, as well as working on puzzles. She also loved traveling, embarking on road trips, and cherishing moments with her family and friends.

Donna took great pride in being a member of the Women of the Moose, as well as the Mechanicsville Moose Lodge.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents, her cherished husband, her brother James “Jeep” Hicks, and her nephew Don Green. She is lovingly remembered by her children, her sister Shirley Green of Mechanicsville, MD, and her grandchildren: Brittany Rose, Madelyn Rose, Dennis Bruce Frischholz, Addison Frischholz, Molly Frischholz, and Layla Frischholz. She is also survived by her nephew, Scott Richards.

Honorary pallbearers will be David Smith, Josh Reithmeyer, Nick Sansbury, Randy Sansbury, Dale Quade Jr., and Scott Richards.

On Friday, June 27, 2025, the family will receive friends for the visitation from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road in Charlotte Hall, Maryland. A funeral service will be held the following day at the funeral home at 10:00 am with interment following after the service at Charles Memorial Gardens, 26325 Point Lookout Rd, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.