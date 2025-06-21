David Ross “Slab” Raley, 68 of Lexington Park, MD left his earthly home to be with Heavenly Father on June 4, 2025. Born in Leonardtown, MD on November 16, 1956 he was the son of the late Frances Florine Raley and Burton Benedict Raley.

David graduated from Great Mills High School in 1974 and after working in the county, entered the United States Marine Corp in 1976. He was Honorably Discharged in March 1978. On October 6, 1978, he married his true love, Sally, and together they celebrated 46 years of happiness.

After marrying Sally, he worked for the Architect of the Capital in Washington, D.C. until 1987 when he started a small trucking company known as DRR Trucking. He loved the peacefulness of driving a big rig; and when his children were old enough, he would take them on short trips. After leaving the trucking industry, he was employed by BAE Systems as an Electronics Mechanic. With this career David traveled to several countries, including Japan, Australia, and Bahran. He enjoyed traveling and after his health forced him into early retirement, that was truly missed.

David was quite the social butterfly and attended every function he could. He loved his family and enjoyed spending as much time as he could with them all. One of his favorite “get togethers” were their monthly luncheons; even cancelling doctors appointments so he could attend! His most prized possession was his 2004 Harley Davidson Motorcycle. The perfect Saturday for David would be riding his bike with his fellow bikers and was always up for an adventure.

In his earlier days, he loved to play softball! He played for the Brass Rail Strugglers and always enjoyed a beer or two or three after the game, win or lose! If there is a softball team in heaven David is surely playing. Not only did he love playing softball, he LOVED football and NASCAR racing. His favorite driver was Dale Earnhardt and he rooted for any football team that beat the Redskins. He was also an avid dart player throughout the county. His team, “Frans” Bar won the championship in 2002-2003.

David is survived by his wife Sally, daughter, Rebecca Jo Corbin “Becky” (Brian), son, Justin David Raley, and two grandsons, Claten Patrick Burch and Hunter Michael Burch (Delaney). He had two godsons, John Connelly and Blake Raley. He is also survived by his sisters: Debbie Abell (Norbert), Judy Bean, Betty Jo Tennyson (Donnie), and Lillian Clarke; brother, Burton Benedict Raley II (Chrissy); brother-in-law, David Dement (Sharon); sister-in-law’s, Linda Blanke, Betty Dement, Helen Dement, and LeeLee Raley; beloved Aunt Betsy Carter; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family.

David was welcomed home by many angels in Heaven: his mom (Sissy), dad (Pop), brother, Marvin Raley; sister, Darlene Connelly; brother-in-law’s: Dale Dement, Henry Blanke (Bud), Jaime Clarke, Robert C. Dement, Jr. (Bobby), Everett Dement (Lattie), and John W Dement (Johnny); great nephew, Brice Trossbach; In-Laws, Margaret (Mom), and Robert (Dad) Dement; and his newest angel nephew, John Blanke (Johnny).

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 28, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens in Leonardtown, MD.

David will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him. Our family wishes to say a special “Thank You” to Lexington Park EMS, Ridge Volunteer Fire Department, Advanced Life Support and St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Department. We are truly blessed for all of your support during this incredibly difficult time.

Memorial Contributions in David’s name may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation, Gift Processing Department, P.O. Box 1858, Merrifield, VA 22116-9641 or online at www.garysinisefoundation.org/donate; or a charity of your choice.

