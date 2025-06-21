Tara Lynn Riley Flerlage, 47 of Golden Beach, MD, passed away June 19, 2025, surrounded by her loving family.

Born October 7, 1977, to Ricky Renn & Linda Grace Riley.

Tara had a zest for life and a deep appreciation for the simple things. Tara cherished her childhood and loving memories of her mother, Linda- she spoke of them often. Tara and Kenny built a beautiful life together. Married 21 years, sharing 2 beautiful children who were at the center of it all and the light of Tara’s life. They all shared in special memories of driving to the eastern shore for day trips for Thrasher’s French fries- top down, of course, even if it was freezing. Tara enjoyed time outdoors, festivals, campfires, eating crabs, and being near the water. Decorating her home, preparing delicious meals, and spending time at Bethpage campground were often cherished.

Tara earned her associate’s degree from Johns Hopkins University. She took great pride in her career offering medical imaging for many years.

Tara leaves behind her loyal, loving husband, and end-stage caretaker Kenny Flerlage, her loving children, Easton and Isla. Father Ricky Riley, Grandmother Granny Jerry Lou, sisters Randi Williams and Alice Flerlage. Mother and father-in-law, Steve and Sharon Schutt, and many friends who Tara considered family.

Tara’s love for life, Old Bay, her big smile with her trademark red lipstick, and deep love for those she loved will be remembered always.

The family asks that you honor Tara by enjoying time outdoors, preparing a family favorite meal, or by simply adding a little Old Bay to your life.

A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.

